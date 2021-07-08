Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Europe started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $109,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

