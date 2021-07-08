Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 8th (AIR, CPG, IMO, MEG, PXT, SAF, SKE, TECK.B, WCP, XBC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 8th:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €125.00 ($147.06) price target by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €147.00 ($172.94) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$6.00 target price on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €145.00 ($170.59) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. Raymond James currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$7.50. Tudor Pickering currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target increased by Cormark to C$5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

