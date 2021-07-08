Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 8th (ALGN, ANDA, CLXPF, ENVB, FOOD, MSM, QUISF, SBRA, SBSW, SC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, July 8th:

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN). They issued an outperform rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF)

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB). They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its na rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$9.00 target price on the stock.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry. The trust owns nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, assisted living facilities, and independent living centers. It leases properties to tenants and operators throughout the United States. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sibanye Stillwater Limited is a precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects. Sibanye Stillwater Limited, formerly known as Sibanye Gold Limited, is based in Westonaria, South Africa. “

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven consumer finance company which focused on vehicle finance and unsecured consumer lending products. The company’s vehicle finance products and services include consumer vehicle loans, vehicle leases and automotive dealer floorplan loans. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “SOCIETE GENL FR Group is the sixth largest bank in the euro zone. Its business mix is structured around three core businesses: Retail Banking, Asset Management and Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking. The Group is implementing a sustainable growth policy based on the selective development of its products and services, a client-focused culture of innovation in its different markets, and sustained organic growth coupled with acquisitions. “

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC). They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops targeted immunotherapies and vaccines. Its product pipelineincludes gene therapy, food allergy, malaria; SEL-212, which is a therapeutic enzyme indicated for refractory gout; SEL-070, which is indicated for smoking cessation and relapse prevention; SEL-701, which is indicated for the treatment of human papillomavirus associated cancer and SEL-212 consists of SVP-Rapamycin co-administered with pegsiticase, its pegylated uricase. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC. CIBC currently has a C$6.50 target price on the stock.

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Surgery Partners, Inc. is a healthcare services company. The Company’s outpatient delivery model focused on providing solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. Its operating segment consists of Surgical Facility Services segment, Ancillary Services segment and Optical Services segment. Surgery Partners, Inc. is based in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX). They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

