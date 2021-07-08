Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July, 7th (ESLOY, ESQ, ESTA, EVH, EXPI, EYEN, FANUY, FDUS, FFIN, FGETF)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, July 7th:

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $101.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $93.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a medical technology company. It focuses on designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants ae well as body shaping implants. The company’s brand consists of Motiva Implants(R) and MotivaImagine (R) platform. Its technologies portfolio includes Divina 3D Simulation System(R), Puregraft and MotivaImagine Centers (R). Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Flight Centre Travel Group (OTCMKTS:FGETF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Flight Centre Limited is engaged in travel agency business, offering domestic and international flights, holiday packages, cruises, ski holidays, last minute hotel deals and travel insurance. The Company provides a complete travel service for leisure and business travelers in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Hong Kong, India, China, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates. Flight Centre Limited is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. “

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Frank’s International N.V. is a provider of engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The Company provides its services to exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Frank’s International N.V. is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Falcon Minerals Corporation own and acquire oil-weighted minerals. The company owns mineral, royalty and over-riding royalty interests primarily in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County and Gonzales County Texas. Falcon Minerals Corporation, formerly named Osprey Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in San Diego, California. “

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.