Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Equity Residential by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,981,000 after acquiring an additional 207,934 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.71.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,435. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.