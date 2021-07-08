Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ GO traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.26. 357,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.85. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.55.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on GO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.
