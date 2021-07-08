Erik Harris Sells 375 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Erik Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Erik Harris sold 572 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12.

On Saturday, June 19th, Erik Harris sold 437 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total transaction of $41,353.31.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,858. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.83 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RARE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 51,458 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.