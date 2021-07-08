Erin Thomas Morton Sells 75,675 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 75,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,608,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,934.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Erin Thomas Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $405,584.20.

On Monday, June 21st, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $2,166,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of Switch stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.12. 840,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271,695. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Switch by 48.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth about $118,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

