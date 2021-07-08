ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stake Boosted by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of ESCO Technologies worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter worth $200,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 78,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 26.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESE stock opened at $94.12 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

