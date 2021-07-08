ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in ESSA Pharma by 197.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,007 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,957,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $14,613,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.