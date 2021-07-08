ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Stock Price Up 4.7%

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.35 and last traded at $27.35. Approximately 542 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 143,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15). Equities analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.
About ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX)
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
