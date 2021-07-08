ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX) Trading Down 5.8%

ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWYX)’s share price was down 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.10. Approximately 279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG 2x Daily Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.