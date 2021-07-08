ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV) rose 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

