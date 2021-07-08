ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX) Trading Down 7.6%

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILX)’s share price dropped 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 4,153 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 1,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.83.

