Ethereum Gold (ETG) Price Tops $0.0392 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded up 273.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $792,450.23 and approximately $71.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 404.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00057124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00018806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.78 or 0.00938935 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00044327 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.