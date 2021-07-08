Etherisc DIP Token Price Reaches $0.11 on Top Exchanges (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $19.67 million and approximately $39,350.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00055195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.09 or 0.00865206 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 91.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Profile

Etherisc DIP Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . The official website for Etherisc DIP Token is etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

