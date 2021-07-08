Ethernity Chain Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 8th. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.99 or 0.00018320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $66.56 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00055757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00018522 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00875796 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 92% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,120,194 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

