Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.05. Euroseas shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 102,314 shares changing hands.
ESEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.02.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)
Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.
