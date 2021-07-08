Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $21.05. Euroseas shares last traded at $20.45, with a volume of 102,314 shares changing hands.

ESEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Euroseas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. Analysts anticipate that Euroseas Ltd. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euroseas Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESEA)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

