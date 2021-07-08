Eutelsat Communications’ (ETCMY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ETCMY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320. Eutelsat Communications has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.09.

Eutelsat Communications SA provides satellite related services. It offers video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, and HD and ultra HD channels; secure and rapidly deployed communications for governments and NGOs; and broadband services. The company also provides connectivity for maritime, including commercial shipping, sea-based oil and gas operations, governmental ships and luxury vessels, as well as in-flight broadband services.

