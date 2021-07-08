Evan Spiegel Sells 213,325 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,550,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Evan Spiegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Evan Spiegel sold 369,960 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $25,001,896.80.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Evan Spiegel sold 384,660 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $25,022,133.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Evan Spiegel sold 383,602 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $24,999,342.34.

On Friday, June 11th, Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15.

On Monday, June 7th, Evan Spiegel sold 414,781 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $24,998,850.87.

On Friday, June 4th, Evan Spiegel sold 411,250 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,004,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Evan Spiegel sold 403,784 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $24,998,267.44.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $15,157,500.00.

Snap stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.96. 17,589,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,412,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Snap by 200.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $29,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Snap by 66.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth $36,000. 52.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

