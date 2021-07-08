EvenCoin (EVN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $122,560.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 8th. During the last week, EvenCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EvenCoin has a market cap of $67,681.96 and approximately $122,560.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EvenCoin alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.19 or 0.00231940 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001512 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.02 or 0.00694115 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EvenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EvenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.