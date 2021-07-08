EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Stock Price Up 0.5%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 82,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 219,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $72.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28.

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. EVmo had a negative return on equity of 388.33% and a negative net margin of 75.41%.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

