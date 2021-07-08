Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.94. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 3,309,434 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.62.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Gerald F. Willinger sold 55,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $41,286.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,756,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,597.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 65,330 shares of company stock worth $48,998 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

