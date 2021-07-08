Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Sells $1,651,000.00 in Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Director Martin Lamb sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $1,651,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Martin Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Martin Lamb sold 10,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.10. 1,051,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.18. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $34.05.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 268.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,974,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1,264.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,385,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,716,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

