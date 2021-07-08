Exeedme Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $259,150.00 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $12.74 million and $259,150.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00047183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00124326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00166160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,785.18 or 0.99372491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.69 or 0.00959895 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,043,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

