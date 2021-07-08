Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,324 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelixis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

In other news, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.