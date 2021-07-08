Exosis (EXO) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. Exosis has a market capitalization of $18,221.07 and approximately $9.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,992.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,158.20 or 0.06541554 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $497.61 or 0.01508276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.00402339 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00152525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $207.84 or 0.00629967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.03 or 0.00424449 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.17 or 0.00339986 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

