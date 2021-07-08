eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $574,950.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Randall D. Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $465,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $1,129,200.00.

EXPI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,344. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.06 and a beta of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of eXp World during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 426.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

