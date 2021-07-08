Expanse Reaches Market Capitalization of $895,941.56 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $895,941.56 and approximately $1,203.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Expanse has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Expanse coin can now be bought for about $0.0476 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,930.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,162.77 or 0.06567666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.86 or 0.01508825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.03 or 0.00403981 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00152582 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.19 or 0.00629185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.88 or 0.00427802 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.13 or 0.00340499 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Expanse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

