Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Trading Up 0.6%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.16. Approximately 100,447 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 383,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24.

About Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

