Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.61. 698,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,454,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a market cap of $256.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

