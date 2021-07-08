Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s 6th Largest Position

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $209,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Mizuho raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,404,620 shares of company stock worth $778,896,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $6.73 on Thursday, hitting $343.76. The company had a trading volume of 371,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,146,152. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79. The stock has a market cap of $974.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

