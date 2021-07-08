Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Raised by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 52.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 218,072 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 5.8% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ossiam’s holdings in Facebook were worth $186,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded down $5.40 on Thursday, hitting $345.09. 288,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,146,152. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.97. The firm has a market cap of $978.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.20.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,404,620 shares of company stock valued at $778,896,066. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

