Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00.

FB stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $345.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,141,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055,775. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. United Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

