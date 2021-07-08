Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.41, for a total transaction of $89,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total transaction of $89,122.50.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total transaction of $84,200.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 314 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $102,678.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00.
FB stock traded down $4.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $345.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,141,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,055,775. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.90 and a 52 week high of $358.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $330.29.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. United Bank boosted its position in Facebook by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
See Also: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.