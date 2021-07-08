Factom (FCT) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. One Factom coin can now be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00004196 BTC on major exchanges. Factom has a market cap of $13.60 million and $3,473.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Factom has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00046763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00120640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00163807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,991.02 or 1.00009589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.48 or 0.00947252 BTC.

Factom Coin Profile

Factom was first traded on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,824,320 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org . The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums . The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Buying and Selling Factom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

