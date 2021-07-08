FairGame Hits 24-Hour Volume of $708,416.00 (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. During the last seven days, FairGame has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. FairGame has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $708,416.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FairGame alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001851 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006469 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00109467 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FairGame is fair.game

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FairGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FairGame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FairGame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.