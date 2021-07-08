FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $45,673.98 and approximately $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00046208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00121098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00162846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,730.28 or 1.00034756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.00938180 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

