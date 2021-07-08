Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs Sells 2,000 Shares

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 2,000 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $44,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew J. Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,867. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

