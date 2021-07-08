Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.48 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) will announce $10.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.23 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $10.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full year sales of $49.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $54.08 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $52.63 million, with estimates ranging from $48.11 million to $56.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Farmland Partners by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.92. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.87 million, a P/E ratio of -82.33 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

