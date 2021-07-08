Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.51. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

