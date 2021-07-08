Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 354,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Fastenal by 572.1% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Fastenal by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 969,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after purchasing an additional 51,015 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.32.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

