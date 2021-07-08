Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells $820,957.16 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $820,957.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,869,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total transaction of $808,697.61.

On Monday, June 7th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

On Monday, May 24th, Artur Bergman sold 19,770 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $903,291.30.

On Friday, May 21st, Artur Bergman sold 9,076 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $409,781.40.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Artur Bergman sold 16,853 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $726,869.89.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $664,900.30.

On Monday, May 3rd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $894,658.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,016,388.81.

On Monday, April 19th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $975,571.72.

On Monday, April 12th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $981,773.61.

Fastly stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,033,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,889,693. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.47 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.