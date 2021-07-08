Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,267,231 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,951 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.3% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.10% of Microsoft worth $1,713,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $279.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $255.70. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

