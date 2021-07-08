FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of FB Financial worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,870,000 after purchasing an additional 297,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of FBK opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

