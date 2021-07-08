FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE FDX opened at $293.55 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $155.32 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $302.14. The company has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $341.04.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total value of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,778 shares of company stock worth $55,385,485 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

