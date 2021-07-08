Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $192.86 million and approximately $24.44 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00054369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.02 or 0.00855198 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005366 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.