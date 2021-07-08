Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF remained flat at $$36.25 during midday trading on Thursday. 127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.39. Fevertree Drinks has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

