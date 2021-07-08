FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Trading 1.1% Higher

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s share price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.33 and last traded at $25.33. 355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 849,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on FibroGen from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on FibroGen from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.12. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter worth $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FibroGen by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

