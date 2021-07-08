Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) versus CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fidus Investment and CI Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $85.12 million 4.91 $31.23 million $1.55 11.05 CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.01 $355.32 million $1.83 9.90

CI Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidus Investment. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidus Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and CI Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 78.86% 10.19% 5.12% CI Financial N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.6% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of CI Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fidus Investment and CI Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 1 5 0 2.83 CI Financial 0 2 6 0 2.75

Fidus Investment presently has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.97%. CI Financial has a consensus price target of $24.93, suggesting a potential upside of 37.65%. Given CI Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CI Financial is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Summary

CI Financial beats Fidus Investment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seeks to acquire minority equity stakes and board observation rights in conjunction with its investments.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1965 and is based in Toronto, Canada with additional offices in Vancouver, Canada; Calgary, Canada; and Montreal, Canada.

