Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $155.39 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) will report $155.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.60 million and the highest is $157.18 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported sales of $121.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $602.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $598.80 million to $605.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $627.54 million, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $629.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.
Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000,000 after purchasing an additional 665,810 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,027,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ FRGI opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $355.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.25 and a beta of 2.21. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
