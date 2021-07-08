Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,073 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FRGI opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $356.02 million, a P/E ratio of 266.60 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.62.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRGI. Stephens began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

